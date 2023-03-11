2,105 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.