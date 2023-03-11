22,290 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after buying an additional 2,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 1,477,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,205. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

