22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Alliance Global Partners

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions the for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.