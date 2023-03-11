2,609 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IJH traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.79. 2,000,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.