2,996 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

