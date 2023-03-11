3,500 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 382.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.34 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

