360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 3.0 %

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

