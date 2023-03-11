3,853 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

