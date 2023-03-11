3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $20.23.
About 3i Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.