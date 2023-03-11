3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $20.23.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

