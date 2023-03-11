411,701 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Atlas makes up about 2.2% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.17% of Atlas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 72.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 1,963,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,245. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

About Atlas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

