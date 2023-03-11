7Pixels Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,392.20 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $48.87 million and approximately $25,392.20 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00014928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.95144865 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,179.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

