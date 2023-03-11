8,538 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

