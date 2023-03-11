9,838 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,869. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

