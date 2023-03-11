a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 36.1 %
AKA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
