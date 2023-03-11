a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

AKA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

