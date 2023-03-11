AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Casey Kidwell Sells 1,607 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAON Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AAON opened at $90.48 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.