AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.