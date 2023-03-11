AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

