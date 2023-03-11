ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,391.59

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $1,391.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00225560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004488 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,365.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

