ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $2,103.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004664 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,702.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.