Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

AOD opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

