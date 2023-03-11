abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE AWP opened at $3.94 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

