Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 2,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

