AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.30

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.30 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.37). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.36), with a volume of 8,818 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.78. The firm has a market cap of £49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94 and a beta of 0.97.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. AdEPT Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently -588.24%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

