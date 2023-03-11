Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,897 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $212,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average is $336.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

