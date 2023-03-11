Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.06

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.06 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 4.26 ($0.05). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 326,057 shares traded.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Oncotherapy news, insider Michael J. Sinclair purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,544.01). 40.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Oncotherapy

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

