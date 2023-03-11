AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 2.3%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.