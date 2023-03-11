aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $165.27 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. aelf has a market capitalization of $165.27 million and approximately $41.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004289 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002036 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

