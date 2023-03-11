Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

