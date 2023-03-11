Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 4.2%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Agent Information Software Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

