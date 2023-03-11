Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Agenus Price Performance
AGEN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
See Also
