AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

