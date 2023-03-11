Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 169.0% in February

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNMF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.14. 35,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.16. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.34.

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

