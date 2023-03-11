Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 333 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

