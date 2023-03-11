Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells $174,649.60 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $174,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

