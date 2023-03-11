Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. 2,058,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $600,978 and sold 25,211 shares valued at $2,113,162. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

