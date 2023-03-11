Algert Global LLC Acquires 7,280 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castellan Group bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $2,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Stories

