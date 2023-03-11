Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WRK stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

