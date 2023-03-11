Algert Global LLC Buys 10,449 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 96.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 158,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 41.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

