Algert Global LLC Buys 19,686 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

