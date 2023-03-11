Algert Global LLC Buys 3,193 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $246.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,101.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.86. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

