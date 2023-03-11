Algert Global LLC Buys 37,908 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

