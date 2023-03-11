Algert Global LLC Buys 79,724 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,724 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 230,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

