Algert Global LLC Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 109.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE EGP opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

