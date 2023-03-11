Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

