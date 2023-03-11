Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $293.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.