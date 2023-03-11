Algert Global LLC Purchases 129,355 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.21% of Gray Television worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $672,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

