Algert Global LLC Purchases 129,355 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.21% of Gray Television worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.8 %

Gray Television stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

