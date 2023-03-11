Algert Global LLC Purchases 20,139 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

