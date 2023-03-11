Algert Global LLC Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $101.68 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

