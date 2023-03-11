Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

